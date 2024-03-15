Aaron Donald makes major announcement about his future

Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has made a major announcement about his future.

Donald issued a statement and shared a video on social media Friday announcing that he is retiring. He thanked the city of St. Louis, where the Rams were located for his first two NFL seasons, as well as L.A.

Cheers to what’s next. Extending a big thank you to the Rams and all of the fans for your support over these last 10 years. Much love. 🍾🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/edGxkUYdLz — AD_99 (@AaronDonald97) March 15, 2024

Donald is just 32 and was still one of the best defensive players in the NFL last season, but the decision is not a shock. The former first-round pick flirted with retirement the last two offseasons, so it never seemed like he was going to stick around well into his mid-30s.

Donald played 10 seasons for the Rams and made the Pro Bowl in every one of them. He won three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and was named a First-team All-Pro eight times. Donald also won a Super Bowl with the Rams in 2021.

With 111 sacks in 154 regular-season games, Donald has one of the most impressive resumes in NFL history. He is a lock for the Hall of Fame even after playing just 10 seasons.

The Rams are coming off a 10-7 season in which they surprisingly made the playoffs, but they now have a major void to fill heading into 2024.