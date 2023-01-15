Aaron Donald sparks retirement rumors with social media change

Sean McVay has informed the Los Angeles Rams that he will be back with the team next season, but the head coach may be losing his best defensive player.

Aaron Donald sent Rams fans into a frenzy on Sunday with a change he made to his Twitter profile. Donald briefly changed his profile information to refer to himself as a “former NFL D Linemen (sic) for the Rams.” He removed the word “former” a short while after.

On wild-card Sunday, Aaron Donald briefly labeled himself a “former” Rams D lineman, only to update it shortly after: pic.twitter.com/Cx2qvyT5bF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2023

Like McVay, Donald openly contemplated retirement after the Rams won the Super Bowl last year. He ultimately signed a contract extension, but not before he sent a letter to the team informing them that he was walking away. It seemed for a while like Donald may have been talking about retiring as a negotiating tactic.

Interestingly enough, Donald has openly attached his future to McVay’s. That should be a good sign for the Rams, but Donald’s brief Twitter bio change has sparked a new round of speculation.

Donald, 31, had a down year by his standards in 2022. He had five sacks after recording at least eight in each of his first eight NFL seasons.