Aaron Donald goes viral for incredible sack against Cardinals

Aaron Donald is no stranger to making impressive plays, but he did something special on Monday night, even by his standards.

The Los Angeles Rams defensive star had five tackles and three sacks in his team’s 30-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals on “Monday Night Football.” On one of his sacks, Donald just manhandled Max Garcia.

Good lord Aaron Donald pic.twitter.com/7KIYmNihwe — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 14, 2021

How often do you see an NFL offensive lineman get pushed around with a bullrush like that? Donald drove Garcia back like a blocking sled. That was impressive.

Fittingly, Donald also ended the game with a sack thanks to a blunder by Kyler Murray.

Donald now has 10 sacks on the season. He is a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and will be in the mix for a fourth.