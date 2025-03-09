3-time NFL Pro Bowl tight end lands new contract

Already with one Super Bowl ring under his belt, a veteran tight end will continue to pursue his second one with the Washington Commanders.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday that tight end Zach Ertz is re-signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal. Ertz’s new contract is for $6.25 million and could be worth up to $9 million with incentives, Pelissero adds.

The 34-year-old Ertz was a second-round pick in 2013 (No. 35 overall) and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles. In Philly, Ertz made three Pro Bowl teams, logged five seasons of 800 or more yards receiving, and won Super Bowl LII with the Eagles in the 2017 season.

Oct 9, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) against the Philadelphia Eagles at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After being traded to the Arizona Cardinals in 2021, Ertz spent three seasons there but also sustained an ACL and MCL tear while with Arizona in the 2022 campaign. He then went on to sign with Washington ahead of the 2024 season and had quite an impact, appearing in all 17 games and catching 66 total passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns (second on the team).

Ertz emerged as a safety net of sorts for Commanders QB Jayden Daniels and has also improved as a blocker over the years with his 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame. Now Ertz will be giving Washington some more continuity heading into the 2025 campaign.

Fresh off a Cinderella run to the NFC title game, the Commanders have quietly had a very strong offseason. In addition to now re-signing Ertz, they recently traded for ex-San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel and brought back a key veteran on the defensive side of the ball as well.