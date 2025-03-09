Commanders make big decision on Zach Ertz

The Washington Commanders are running it back with veteran tight end Zach Ertz for at least another year.

Ertz is re-signing with the Commanders on a 1-year deal worth $6.25 million, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The contract reportedly includes incentives that could increase his salary up to $9 million.

Ertz signed a similar 1-year pact with the Commanders last season and became a vital part of the team’s surprising resurgence. He caught 66 passes for 654 yards with 7 receiving touchdowns. He ranked second on the team in all three categories just behind star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

The move provides some stability for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was able to develop noticeable chemistry with Ertz throughout the rookie’s first NFL season. The Commanders also made sure to get Daniels a new toy to play with.

The 34-year-old shot down the possibility of retirement last month following the Commanders’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. Next season will be his 13th in the NFL.

