Aaron Hernandez’s prison friend Kyle Kennedy seriously injured in bike accident

Kyle Kennedy, the man who claims he had a very close relationship with Aaron Hernandez before the former NFL star committed suicide in prison, was seriously injured in a bike accident recently.

According to a report from OK! Magazine, Kennedy broke his spine and arm and had to undergo a seven-hour surgery. He wrote on Instagram that he hit a car while riding his street bike and broke his spine in three places. He is reportedly facing a long recovery.

Hernandez wrote three suicide notes before he took his own life inside a prison cell more than three years ago. One of the letters was supposedly written to Kennedy, who says the note never got to him but that he had an extremely close relationship with Hernandez. Kennedy later claimed in an interview that he and Hernandez “used to write letters back and forth to each other all day.”

Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins and his legal team have claimed the letter to Kennedy never existed. In response to the letter, Jenkins publicly addressed rumors that Hernandez was gay.

Kennedy was released from prison last year.