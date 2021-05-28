Packers’ Aaron Jones sees big improvement in Jordan Love

With Aaron Rodgers missing from Green Bay Packers OTAs, Jordan Love is getting the first-team reps at quarterback. According to one teammate, he looks good doing it, too.

Packers running back Aaron Jones praised Love’s development Tuesday, adding that the second-year quarterback appears much more comfortable under center in 2021 compared to 2020.

“You can tell he’s just a lot more comfortable out there, even from communicating in the huddle to the command of the huddle to just everything,” Jones said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. “He’s had a year under his belt, he’s had time to watch and learn, so you can tell it’s a little bit different from what it was before. He’s going to continue to grow, and I’m happy to be here working with him.”

Love has had to tune out the noise about his selection, and the lack of communication over it, being the root cause of Rodgers’ unhappiness with the Packers. It seems he’s doing so effectively, winning praise from his head coach as well for the progress he’s making.

It remains to be seen how serious Rodgers is about not playing for Green Bay again. Love would almost certainly get the starting nod if Rodgers isn’t available, and based on the early returns, it might work out decently for the Packers. Still, everyone involved will definitely want Rodgers back in the fold.