Packers coach praises Jordan Love amid Aaron Rodgers drama

Aaron Rodgers did not report to organized team activities with the Green Bay Packers this week, but the quarterback they drafted to eventually replace him is in attendance. The youngster has already been quite impressive, according to his coach.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur had high praise for Love on Tuesday. He told reporters the former Utah State star seems to have really made progress this offseason and the ball is “jumping out” of his hand.

#Packers Matt LaFleur right now, says he wants to talk about players in attendance. On QB Jordan Love says you can tell he definitely put in the work this offseason. The ball is “jumping out” of his hands. Excited about some of the progress they’ve seen, but a long way to go. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) May 25, 2021

The Packers traded up to draft Love in the first round last year. Many believe that is the main reason Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, though the reigning NFL MVP denied that when he was interviewed for Kenny Mayne’s last “SportsCenter” appearance on Monday night.

LaFleur was asked about that interview, and he found a clever way to avoid the question.

Q: What did you make of Aaron’s comments later night on Sportscenter? Lafleur: “I thought it was a heckeva tribute to Kenny Mayne” Elite level dodging. — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) May 25, 2021

Rodgers said he is unhappy with the “philosophy” of some members of the Packers. It seems like he wants one person in particular to be fired, but the team is reportedly unwilling to make that move for its franchise QB.

If Rodgers is traded or decides to retire, Love will take over. LaFleur has to prepare for either scenario, so Love’s development is extremely important at the moment.