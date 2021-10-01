Aaron Jones ensures he will not lose special necklace during game again

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had to deal with a bit of a scare in Week 2 when he lost a necklace containing his father’s ashes in the end zone at Lambeau Field. The necklace was recovered, and the incident won’t stop Jones from keeping it with him while he plays.

Jones revealed after the Packers’ Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions that he plays wearing a chain containing some of the ashes of his late father, who died in April. Jones lost the chain after scoring one of the four touchdowns he racked up in that game, though it was later recovered thanks to the efforts of a very dedicated trainer.

On Friday, Jones revealed that he got more help from Packers staff when it comes to the chain. He said team equipment man Red Batty sewed a special pocket into Jones’ jersey where he can safely keep the necklace while playing.

Packers RB Aaron Jones said he's still playing with the football charm that contains his father's ashes — the one he temporarily lost in the end zone vs. Detroit. Equipment man Red Batty has sown a pocket inside his jersey where he can keep it secure. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 1, 2021

That’s actually pretty awesome work. Jones’ request is certainly worth accommodating, though. Plus, if it helps him to get more four-touchdown games, the organization will probably go to whatever lengths they need to in order to make it happen.