Clip of Aaron Rodgers making throws before Jets-Giants game goes viral

Aaron Rodgers was expected to miss the entire 2023 season after his Achilles injury in Week 1. While a return this season for Rodgers still appears to be a long shot, one video from Sunday gave fans some reason for optimism.

The Jets took on the New York Giants at their shared home venue MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Gang Green defeated Big Blue in an ugly 13-10 overtime win.

Hours before kickoff, Rodgers was seen in the building making some throws. The clip posted on X showed him making a few steps of a dropback before each toss. Rodgers appeared to be putting on weight on his recovering left leg. The video also showed him joking around with current Jets starter Zach Wilson.

Aaron Rodgers gets some throws in at MetLife this morning pic.twitter.com/bdO8qsK9rQ — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 29, 2023

The seemingly mundane video of Rodgers getting some throws in at MetLife Stadium has nearly 10 million views as of writing. There’s a decent chance that the clip’s view count is the most in X history for a player just making ordinary throws at practice.

The rest of the Jets have given Rodgers some added motivation to return through their play on the field. The Jets have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. A miraculous comeback attempt from Rodgers wouldn’t make sense if the Jets rolled over since Week 1.

Rodgers himself has stated his desire to return this season. However, his recent admission on the current state of his left calf probably won’t inspire confidence in a return this season.