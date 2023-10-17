Aaron Rodgers shares noteworthy update on Achilles rehab

Aaron Rodgers has repeatedly refused to rule out a return to action at some point during the 2023 season, and the New York Jets quarterback offered another noteworthy update about his recovery on Tuesday.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers confirmed that he underwent the same so-called “speed bridge” surgery that running back Cam Akers had prior to the 2021 season. Akers, who was with the Los Angeles Rams at the time, was cleared to play five months later.

While he still will not put a timeline on his return, Rodgers told McAfee on Tuesday that he is “way ahead” of schedule with his rehab.

"We're way ahead of schedule and there's critical markers that I need to hit.. The goal is to get back on the football field but I'm not gonna put a specific timetable on it"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AGloIWIEnY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023

“We’re kind of way ahead (of schedule), Pat, and just even saying that … there are just markers,” Rodgers said. “You saw me walk without crutches and throwing a few (passes). Another marker is going to be jogging and another marker is going to be going through a pregame workout, probably, and getting on the practice field. All of these are gonna take time.

“Obviously, we’re ahead of schedule. There’s a lot of factors to that. There’s the way I’ve attacked the rehab. There’s obviously the surgery that Dr. ElAttrache did. There’s the rehab that I’ve done and kind of the around-the-clock approach that I’ve had. There’s implementing the diet that I’ve been doing as well. And then just the power of the mind and power of manifestation of the desires.”

Rodgers said he asked his surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, from the start if the 39-year-old would be able to “push it” with his rehab. Thus far, he feels he has been able to do that.

Many were surprised to see Rodgers moving around and throwing passes prior to the Jets’ upset win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The Jets improved to 3-3 with their win over Philly. If Rodgers follows the same timeline as Akers, he could be cleared with a few games remaining in the regular season. New York will do everything they can to remain in the playoff hunt until then.