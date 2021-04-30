Aaron Rodgers’ agent once helped star QB force a trade

Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Green Bay Packers and reportedly wants a trade. While the team insists he is not going anywhere, Rodgers’ representation is experienced when it comes to star quarterbacks forcing their way to a new team.

Rodgers is represented by agent Dave Dunn. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted on Friday, Dunn is the same agent who represented Carson Palmer when Palmer was traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Oakland Raiders back in 2011.

From NFL Draft Kickoff: The #Packers are dug in and so is QB Aaron Rodgers. Remember, Rodgers' agent Dave Dunn helped Carson Palmer shoot his way out of Cincy… even if it took a while. Perhaps a similar game plan, stay tuned for the results. pic.twitter.com/zaBX90MxLu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

The Bengals were a losing franchise steeped in turmoil when Palmer wanted out, so the two situations are not identical. Still, the fact that Rodgers has the same agent as Palmer gives Packers fans one more thing to feel uneasy about.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said there is zero chance the team will trade Rodgers. He did, however, admit he could have done one thing differently with regard to the three-time MVP a year ago.