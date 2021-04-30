 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditFriday, April 30, 2021

Aaron Rodgers’ agent once helped star QB force a trade

April 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers is unhappy with the Green Bay Packers and reportedly wants a trade. While the team insists he is not going anywhere, Rodgers’ representation is experienced when it comes to star quarterbacks forcing their way to a new team.

Rodgers is represented by agent Dave Dunn. As Ian Rapoport of NFL Media noted on Friday, Dunn is the same agent who represented Carson Palmer when Palmer was traded from the Cincinnati Bengals to the Oakland Raiders back in 2011.

The Bengals were a losing franchise steeped in turmoil when Palmer wanted out, so the two situations are not identical. Still, the fact that Rodgers has the same agent as Palmer gives Packers fans one more thing to feel uneasy about.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has said there is zero chance the team will trade Rodgers. He did, however, admit he could have done one thing differently with regard to the three-time MVP a year ago.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus