Aaron Rodgers has cryptic response to question about Jets

Aaron Rodgers met with the New York Jets earlier this week, but the star quarterback is not about to share anything that was discussed during that meeting.

Rodgers took part in the RX Flag Football Charity Event in Laguna Beach, Calif., on Saturday. After the game, he spoke with former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who now hosts the “I Am Athlete” podcast. Marshall at one point asked Rodgers about his meeting with the Jets, and the four-time NFL MVP offered a very generic response.

Aaron Rodgers … to the New York Jets?! “Stay tuned. It won’t be long.” Subscribe for the full interview w/ @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/metC0sKbqO pic.twitter.com/MnjXGE9eM3 — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) March 12, 2023

“It’s always interesting meeting important figures in the sport. It’s always interesting. That’s all I’m giving you,” Rodgers said with a smile.

Rodgers also indicated that his decision will be coming in the near future.

“Stay tuned. I think it won’t be long,” he said. “There’s a time limit for all of this.”

Obviously, there was more to Rodgers’ meeting with Woody Johnson than just a group of prominent NFL figures talking shop. Rodgers must be at least open to the idea of playing for the Jets. Returning to the Green Bay Packers may not be an option for the 39-year-old after what team president Mark Murphy said about the situation this week.

If Rodgers wants to play for the Jets, it seems like the Packers will try to make that happen. They may already be well on their way to doing just that.