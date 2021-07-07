Aaron Rodgers has 3-word answer about playing for Packers

Will Aaron Rodgers be playing for the Green Bay Packers this season despite all the holdout drama? He was asked that question on Tuesday and gave a 3-word response.

Rodgers was part of a foursome competing in a televised golf match called “The Match” on Tuesday. He was asked by announcer Brian Anderson whether he will be quarterbacking the Packers in Week 1 this season.

“I don’t know,” Rodgers said.

“I don’t know” Aaron Rodgers when asked if he’ll be playing for the Packers this season pic.twitter.com/zoDZBSVH3R — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 7, 2021

Truthfully, that is actually an answer Packers fans should be pleased about. Rodgers did not say “no.” He did not say “no way.” He left open the possibility of playing for them.

Rodgers had the opportunity to opt out of the season and didn’t.

Between Rodgers’ response and what the Packers’ president’s latest move was, fans should be slightly optimistic.