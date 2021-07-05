Packers president ignores Aaron Rodgers in latest column

Green Bay Packers fans have had one obvious concern at the forefront of their minds all offseason, but team president Mark Murphy could be done addressing the situation for now.

Murphy writes a column for Packers.com once a month in which he addresses a topic of interest for the team and answers five questions from fans. Last month, Murphy addressed the Rodgers drama and surprised some people when he said he believes it has divided the fanbase. He also said the Packers were working with Rodgers on a resolution.

In Monday’s column, Murphy made no mention of Rodgers. He was undoubtedly flooded with questions about the reigning NFL MVP, but Murphy instead chose to discuss other topics like fans being welcomed back at Lambeau Field and the recent news about NFL throwback uniforms.

Did Murphy intentionally omit Rodgers from his column? Probably, but that doesn’t mean the situation has grown more tense. Both sides have gone fairly quiet in recent weeks, which could be a positive sign. It could also mean there is nothing to report and that Rodgers is no closer to returning to the team.

Whatever the case, Rodgers’ camp probably appreciates the silence from Murphy more than some of the unflattering quotes the team president has delivered.