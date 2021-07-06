Important deadline passes for Aaron Rodgers, Packers

It is unclear if Aaron Rodgers plans to play football in 2021, but the reigning MVP has kept himself eligible to do so.

Like last season, there is an agreement in place between the NFL and NFL Players Association that allows players to opt out of all of 2021 and essentially delay the player’s contract. Last Friday was the deadline for players to opt out, and there was no indication that Rodgers went that route. The official transaction list was distributed to teams on Tuesday, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Rodgers was not a part of it.

That is hardly a surprise, but it does answer a big question. Some had speculated that Rodgers could opt out of the 2021 season to prevent having to pay back money if he can’t reach a resolution with the Packers. That never seemed like a realistic option, however.

Rodgers is not expected to report to training camp later this month. It’s possible he could take his holdout into the regular season, though a recent rumor about a country club gave Packers fans some hope.