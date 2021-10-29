Aaron Rodgers begging for a call mid-play went viral

Aaron Rodgers really is a unique quarterback in more ways than one. Not only does he play like an MVP on the field, but he also has an elite ability to beg for calls, even during plays.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers led the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 early in the fourth quarter on Thursday night and won by that score. The Packers were beginning a possession following a touchdown by Arizona.

Rodgers was sacked by Zach Allen on their first play of the drive. Allen grabbed Rodgers by the back of the quarterback’s jersey, preventing Rodgers from moving forward.

Rodgers thought he had been horse-collared and was appealing to the official nearest to him for a call. Mind you, Rodgers was doing all this mid-play!

nobody: aaron rodgers to the ref while getting sacked: pic.twitter.com/8sVsneBTqP — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 29, 2021

Say what you want about Aaron Rodgers, but his ability to complain about a call when the play is still happening is legendary pic.twitter.com/pIGOXguNuN — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is phenomenal. Asking for the horse collar, mid-back grab. In slow-mo. At all costs. One of the greatest competitors we’ve ever witnessed. — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rodgers crying about a call during the play. Not sure if I'm mad or impressed. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) October 29, 2021

Not sure I've seen a player start talking to the ref while he's in the process of getting tackled before. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) October 29, 2021

Aaron Rogers should be flagged for taunting the referee — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) October 29, 2021

That Aaron Rodgers. The amount of tools in his toolbox is limitless.

Rodgers, who doubles as a GM on the side, threw two touchdowns in the game, both to his buddy, Randall Cobb.