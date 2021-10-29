 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers begging for a call mid-play went viral

October 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Aaron Rodgers appeals to ref for a call while being tackled

Aaron Rodgers really is a unique quarterback in more ways than one. Not only does he play like an MVP on the field, but he also has an elite ability to beg for calls, even during plays.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers led the Arizona Cardinals 24-21 early in the fourth quarter on Thursday night and won by that score. The Packers were beginning a possession following a touchdown by Arizona.

Rodgers was sacked by Zach Allen on their first play of the drive. Allen grabbed Rodgers by the back of the quarterback’s jersey, preventing Rodgers from moving forward.

Rodgers thought he had been horse-collared and was appealing to the official nearest to him for a call. Mind you, Rodgers was doing all this mid-play!

That Aaron Rodgers. The amount of tools in his toolbox is limitless.

Rodgers, who doubles as a GM on the side, threw two touchdowns in the game, both to his buddy, Randall Cobb.

