Stefon Diggs fuels big rumor with social media change

Stefon Diggs is searching for a new team as he recovers from a torn ACL that prematurely ended his 2024 season, and some fans are wondering if the veteran receiver wants to return to his former team.

The relationship between Diggs and the Buffalo Bills rapidly soured before Diggs was traded to the Houston Texans last offseason. The four-time Pro Bowl wideout had numerous cryptic posts on social media that hinted he was unhappy in Buffalo. It seemed like Diggs felt under-appreciated by the team and Bills fans, and he was not exactly shy in expressing it.

At one point, Diggs scrubbed all Bills-related content from his Instagram account. With Diggs now a free agent, fans noticed over the weekend that photos related to the 31-year-old’s time with the Bills have returned to his page.

Sep 22, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Stefon Diggs (1) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

That could be a sign that Diggs wants to move on from all the drama that surrounded his departure from Buffalo. Of course, he might also be realizing why it is never a good idea to burn bridges.

Diggs has 47 catches for 496 yards and 3 touchdowns in eight games with the Texans last season. He then suffered a torn ACL on Oct. 27. While he is expected to be fully cleared for the start of the 2025 season, he has not drawn much interest in free agency thus far.

Diggs had four straight seasons with 100-plus catches and 1,000-plus yards in Buffalo from 2020-2023. He made the Pro Bowl each year. It seems highly unlikely that the Bills would want him back given all that transpired, but perhaps they will consider it if the price is right.

While Diggs has not received any known offers, he was spotted over the weekend working out with a notable quarterback.