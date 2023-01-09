Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre could share unwanted final game distinction

Aaron Rodgers is linked to Brett Favre in many areas of Green Bay Packers history. The two could be linked in one more regard that is unwanted.

Rodgers’ final pass of the 2022 NFL season was an interception that ended up sealing the Packers’ fate. Rodgers heaved a 3rd-and-10 pass from the Packers 33 with 3:37 left in the game down the left sideline that was intercepted by Kerby Joseph. The Lions took over after that and converted three first downs to end the game.

Favre’s final pass of the 2007 NFL season was an interception in overtime against the New York Giants. That came in the infamous cold-weather NFC Championship Game that the Giants won 23-20 in overtime on their way to a Super Bowl upset of the undefeated Patriots.

Favre ended up saying he was retiring a few months later. But he changed his mind and asked to return to the NFL. The Packers wound up trading him to the Jets.

Rodgers hasn’t said whether he is walking away, but much like Favre, he has waffled about retirement over the last few years. The 39-year-old quarterback even said something after Sunday night’s game that has some wondering whether he will step away.

If Rodgers were to leave the Packers or retire from the NFL, then his last pass with Green Bay would be an interception, just like Favre’s was.