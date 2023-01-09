Did Aaron Rodgers hint at retirement after loss to Lions?

Did Aaron Rodgers hint at retirement after his Green Bay Packers lost 20-16 to the Detroit Lions on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 18? That’s what many are wondering.

Rodgers threw an interception with his team down by four and 3:37 left in what turned out to be Green Bay’s final possession. Detroit’s offense took over and converted enough first downs to run out the clock on an upset win that eliminated Green Bay from playoff contention.

After the game, which ended the season for both teams, Rodgers shared lengthy exchanges with many of his opponents. What was interesting was NBC cameras caught Lions receiver Jameson Williams asking Rodgers for his jersey.

“I gotta hang out to this one,” Rodgers appeared to say.

Jameson Williams asked Aaron Rodgers for his jersey after the game. Aaron's response: “I’m gonna hold on to this one.” Let the speculation begin…pic.twitter.com/zU6CmcCfV3 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Rodgers contemplated retirement after last season but decided to return. He has three years left on his contract, but the 39-year-old could decide to walk away, either from Green Bay, or the NFL.

The Packers finished the season 8-9, while Detroit finished 9-8 and ended up sweeping Green Bay.