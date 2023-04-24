 Skip to main content
Monday, April 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers making 1 big change as member of Jets

April 24, 2023
by Larry Brown
Aaron Rodgers throws a ball

Jan 22, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) prepares to throw the ball in the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is being traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, and he will be making a big change.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Rodgers is switching jersey numbers. During his Packers career, Rodgers wore number 12. With the Jets, Rodgers will wear jersey No. 8.

Eight is the number Rodgers wore in college at Cal.

Expect that Rodgers No. 8 jersey to be a hot-selling item in an instant.

The two teams finally agreed to trade compensation for Rodgers. The deal comes days before the NFL Draft, which seemed to be a soft deadline to make a deal happen.

