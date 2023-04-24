Aaron Rodgers making 1 big change as member of Jets

Aaron Rodgers is being traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, and he will be making a big change.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Monday that Rodgers is switching jersey numbers. During his Packers career, Rodgers wore number 12. With the Jets, Rodgers will wear jersey No. 8.

Although Hall-of-Fame QB Joe Namath gave Aaron Rodgers his blessing to wear No. 12, the new Jets‘ QB is expected to wear No. 8 — the number he wore in college at Cal. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

Eight is the number Rodgers wore in college at Cal.

Aaron Rodgers will wear #8 with the New York Jets out of respect to Joe Namath (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/UHaEpXMLaU — Hogg (@HoggNFL) April 24, 2023

Expect that Rodgers No. 8 jersey to be a hot-selling item in an instant.

The two teams finally agreed to trade compensation for Rodgers. The deal comes days before the NFL Draft, which seemed to be a soft deadline to make a deal happen.