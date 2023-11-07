Aaron Rodgers clarifies comment he made to Derwin James in viral video

Aaron Rodgers sent New York Jets fans into a frenzy with a comment he made that was caught on camera following his team’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, but the quarterback has since shared some less exciting news.

Following New York’s 27-6 loss at MetLife Stadium, Rodgers and Chargers safety Derwin James had a brief conversation on the field. James asked Rodgers when he is coming back, and the 39-year-old smiled and told James to “give me a few weeks.” You can see the video here.

Some interpreted that to mean Rodgers is very close to returning from his torn Achilles. He set the record straight during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“I didn’t realize that was gonna get caught there. Obviously, that was said with a little tongue-in-cheek,” Rodgers said. “It’d be nice to be able to be back in a couple of weeks. That’s probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline. A couple could be a few or could be a lot. It’s more of a phrase that didn’t have a specific timetable. I said it smiling and joking. … Obviously, it’s gonna be more than a couple of weeks.”

"I've known Derwin James for a while and I have a lot of respect for him and his game.. It'd be nice to be back in a couple weeks but unfortunately that's not a realistic timeline"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/W8ubdK9uft — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2023

It has been less than two months since Rodgers tore his Achilles. While he did undergo a procedure that is supposed to allow for a shorter recovery period than the usual 10-12 months, Rodgers said Tuesday that he is a “long way off” from playing.

“I’m feeling a lot more strength in the Achilles, but we’re a long way off from being able to be under center and get out to an outside zone and get out to a keep-fake,” he added. “It’s gonna be a process, but I like where I’m at. (I’m) definitely, obviously, ahead of schedule.”

Rodgers has been very visible during his recovery and seemed to take another big step on Monday. There was never a chance of him returning after just a few months, however.