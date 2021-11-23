Aaron Rodgers shares new details about his toe injury

Aaron Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury that he has openly admitted is not minor, and the Green Bay Packers star shared some more details about the lingering ailment on Tuesday.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers reiterated what he said following Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings — his injury is worse than turf toe. He also revealed that the issue pertains to his bone, not a ligament. Unlike turf toe, which is an injury to the big toe, Rodgers says his injury is with his pinky toe.

“Naturally, I’m leading people to believe that if it’s worse than turf toe there must be some sort of bone issue,” Rodgers said. “It’s better (to be) the fifth toe than the first toe or even the second or third or probably fourth toe. … I have a toe injury that’s not going away, and I’m gonna be dealing with it for at least the next few weeks.

You can hear more below:

How's the toe Aaron?? "It's worse than turf toe & it's definitely not going away.. I've already talked enough about my medical status on this show" 😂😂 ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/GSt30ttahR — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 23, 2021

The Packers have a huge game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and then have their bye week. Rodgers said Sunday that he is optimistic his injury will heal some during the bye, but it’s clear he expects to deal with it for several weeks and potentially the remainder of the year.

Packers fans can take comfort in the fact that Rodgers still threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns against Minnesota even with the injury. However, they should expect more moments going forward like the one that caused an uproar just before halftime. The injury is something Rodgers and Green Bay’s training staff are going to have to manage.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports