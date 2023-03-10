Packers president reveals team stance on Aaron Rodgers trade

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy dropped some big hints about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team on Friday.

Murphy appeared on WIAA’s broadcast of the Wisconsin girls’ basketball tournament on Friday and wound up answering some questions about Rodgers. Murphy confirmed that Rodgers was given permission to speak to the Jets, and explicitly said the Packers would grant a trade request if Rodgers asked for one.

Packers president Mark Murphy talking on the WIAA GBB state broadcast right now: confirms Jets received permission to talk to Rodgers "we are really hopeful we can find a resolution that works for Aaron and works for us" — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 10, 2023

If he request a trade would Packers honor it? "Yeah, we would." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 10, 2023

Murphy curiously added that the door would be open for Rodgers to return as starting quarterback next year “if things don’t work out the way we want them.”

There was also this during Mark Murphy's interview: Q: Is there a scenario where Aaron is still the starting QB of the Packers next season? MURPHY: Yeah, I mean unless, if things don't work out the way we want them, yeah, we would. He is obviously a great player." — Dave Schroeder (@SchroederWBAY) March 10, 2023

Either Murphy misspoke or he essentially confirmed that the Packers are hoping Rodgers will want to move on. That is largely in line with previous comments made by another team executive as well.

Momentum between Rodgers and the Jets seems to have picked up steam in recent days. The Packers certainly make it sound like that might be their preferred outcome as well, and are just waiting for Rodgers to give them the word.