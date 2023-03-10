 Skip to main content
Friday, March 10, 2023

Packers president reveals team stance on Aaron Rodgers trade

March 10, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers in a hat

Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy dropped some big hints about quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ future with the team on Friday.

Murphy appeared on WIAA’s broadcast of the Wisconsin girls’ basketball tournament on Friday and wound up answering some questions about Rodgers. Murphy confirmed that Rodgers was given permission to speak to the Jets, and explicitly said the Packers would grant a trade request if Rodgers asked for one.

Murphy curiously added that the door would be open for Rodgers to return as starting quarterback next year “if things don’t work out the way we want them.”

Either Murphy misspoke or he essentially confirmed that the Packers are hoping Rodgers will want to move on. That is largely in line with previous comments made by another team executive as well.

Momentum between Rodgers and the Jets seems to have picked up steam in recent days. The Packers certainly make it sound like that might be their preferred outcome as well, and are just waiting for Rodgers to give them the word.

