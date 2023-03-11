Report: Jets and Packers have taken key step in Aaron Rodgers talks

The New York Jets are still waiting to hear if quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to join them, but in the meantime, they appear to have sorted out one significant point in the process.

The Jets and Green Bay Packers are “essentially done” working out compensation as part of a potential Rodgers trade, according to Connor Hughes of SNY. The only thing left is for Rodgers to approve the move.

From my understanding on #Jets & Aaron Rodgers: Everything that needs to be done is essentially done in regards to a trade. Sides have worked out what needs to be worked out. So if Rodgers wants to be a Jet, he will be a Jet. Broken record, but … just waiting on him to decide — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 11, 2023

While not a massive surprise, this does mean that one key obstacle has apparently been worked out. While the nature of the agreement is not known, previous reports had indicated the Packers probably would not ask for a massive haul in order to move the quarterback.

There is no timeline for Rodgers to make his final decision, though the Packers have suggested they are hopeful the situation will resolved by the start of free agency. The date for that is next Wednesday, so one would figure Rodgers’ final call could come at any time.