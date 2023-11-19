Report: Jets determined to trade for 1 star wide receiver

The New York Jets made an unsuccessful attempt to acquire a star wide receiver at the trade deadline this year, but that does not mean they are giving up on the pursuit.

There were multiple reports before and immediately after last month’s trade deadline that the Jets tried to acquire Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, reuniting Adams with Aaron Rodgers remains a priority for New York.

Schefter reported on Sunday that the Jets will try again this offseason to pry Adams away from the Raiders. One of Schefter’s sources even went as far as to predict that the trade “will happen.”

The Raiders had no interest in parting with Adams a few weeks ago, and the remainder of the season will likely to determine whether they change that stance. They recently fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Las Vegas is 2-0 under interim head coach Antonio Pierce and 5-5 on the season. Adams seemed to be in much better spirits after the Raiders cleaned house, and he may not want to leave if the team continues to play well.

Adams is in the second season of his 5-year, $140 million deal. He forced a trade to the Raiders last year in part because he wanted to play with Derek Carr, who is no longer with the team. Should Las Vegas struggle down the stretch, a reunion with Rodgers might start to look more appealing to Adams.