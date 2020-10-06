Aaron Rodgers denies trolling Falcons with ‘hard count’ call out

Aaron Rodgers is probably the best quarterback in the NFL at getting opponents to jump offsides, and there was one point during Monday night’s game when it sounded like he may have made the Atlanta Falcons do just that in savage fashion. Unfortunately, Rodgers says his troll game isn’t as strong as people made it out to be.

Rodgers made the Falcons jump with an aggressive hard count on a 3rd-and-7 in the first quarter. It sounded like the Green Bay Packers quarterback caused the penalty by literally saying “hard count!”

Aaron Rodgers yelled HARD COUNT…and then got 'em with the hard count @AaronRodgers12 @packers pic.twitter.com/Ha3T66uRYk — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) October 6, 2020

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, Rodgers said he did not yell “hard count!”

"No.. Why would I say "Hard Count?" That's one of the dumbest things I've ever seen"@AaronRodgers12 sets the record straight on his "hard count" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/aLgQW1PvcN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 6, 2020

Rodgers likely said “hut-go,” which is a more traditional cadence and sounds a lot like “hard count!” Whatever he said worked, as the Falcons jumped offsides and gave the Packers a free play.

Regardless of what he said to fool the Falcons, Rodgers had his way with their defense all night. He completed 27-of-33 passes for 327 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Green Bay’s 30-16 win. The performance added to what is now a historically good start to the year for the former MVP.