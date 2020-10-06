Aaron Rodgers off to historically good start to 2020 season

Aaron Rodgers seems determined to prove he is still capable of playing at an MVP level, and the Green Bay Packers quarterback has done exactly that through the first four weeks of the season. In fact, he is currently on a historic pace.

Rodgers has thrown for 1,214 yards, 13 touchdowns and no interceptions in four games. He has a passer rating of 128.4 and total QBR of 92.8. According to ESPN Stats & Info, the QBR is the best of any player through four games since the stat was first tracked in 2006. Rodgers’ numbers are better than Peyton Manning’s and Tom Brady’s were during their record-setting MVP seasons.

Aaron Rodgers' 92.8 Total QBR is the highest by any player through 4 games since QBR was first tracked in 2006. 2nd and 3rd on the list are 2013 Peyton Manning and 2007 Tom Brady. They both won MVP & set set the NFL record for touchdown passes in a season in those years. pic.twitter.com/s9z2KYbvC7 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 6, 2020

Rodgers is on pace to throw for 4,856 yards and 52 touchdown passes. Neither of those marks would be records, but they would be personal bests for the 36-year-old.

What’s more important to the Packers, of course, is that Rodgers is absolutely locked in. Even without top receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard on Monday night, he still managed to complete 27-of-33 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns. His passer rating of 147.5 was just shy of perfection.

Green Bay’s offense has looked lost at times over the past few years, but Rodgers is on another level thus far in 2020. Heck, he even looks like a wizard in pregame warmups. If that continues, the Packers are going to be tough to beat.