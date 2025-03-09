Aaron Rodgers draws interest from surprising team

Aaron Rodgers has yet to draw strong interest with free agency looming. However, the veteran quarterback does have some teams sniffing around, including one surprising one.

The Seattle Seahawks are expected to talk with Rodgers once free agency opens, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic. It is not clear how serious the Seahawks are about Rodgers or whether the quarterback is a top target.

Rodgers is free to meet with interested teams as the QB carousel continues to spin on the eve of free agency.

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium.

At first glance, the Seahawks are an odd fit for Rodgers. They are generally seen as a stable organization that is not eager to pursue quick fixes, which is why they have been strongly linked to a younger quarterback that could stick around a bit longer. They may not want the drama, real or perceived, that Rodgers may come with.

On the other hand, the Seahawks badly need a quarterback after trading Geno Smith to the Raiders. Rodgers does not appear to be drawing heavy interest, so Seattle might be able to get him relatively cheaply.

The appeal is obvious for Rodgers. The Seahawks are a competitive team already and he will believe he can elevate them and contend for a championship with them. Perhaps his presence could even play a role in convincing DK Metcalf to stick around.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He struggled for most of the year, but saw a modest uptick in his numbers toward the end of the season. That was not quite enough to erase doubts among many that he can play at the level of a Super Bowl quarterback, but the Seahawks appear willing to look into him.