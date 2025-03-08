New team emerges to sign Sam Darnold in free agency

A new team has suddenly turned into a potential landing spot for free agent quarterback Sam Darnold.

The Las Vegas Raiders on Friday plugged in their hole at QB by trading for Seattle Seahawks starter Geno Smith. Darnold had been previously linked to the Raiders before the Smith deal. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the unexpected move has now turned the Seahawks into “another option available” to Darnold in free agency.

As Sam Darnold is set to become a free agent next week, he now is expected to have another option available to him: the Seattle Seahawks, who are trading Geno Smith to the Raiders. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 8, 2025

Aug 10, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Darnold is considered by most to be the best QB in a free agency class largely devoid of quality signal callers. With the Seahawks suddenly in the market for a QB, going for Darnold makes a lot of sense.

The Seahawks enjoyed success over the last three seasons with Smith at the helm. After years of serving as a backup for several seasons, Smith broke out in 2022 and put together a campaign worthy of being named Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith threw for 4,282 yards with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as he led Seattle to a surprising playoff berth in its first season without Russell Wilson. The Seahawks have finished with a winning record in all three seasons with Smith as the team’s QB1. Smith had been in talks for an extension to stay. But Seattle was reportedly unwilling to meet Smith at the dollar figure he was hoping for.

Darnold also had a breakout year for the Vikings last season similar to Smith’s 2022 campaign. Darnold threw for 4,319 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his first season with the Vikings, leading the team to a 14-3 record.

The Vikings are believed to still have interest in keeping Darnold. However, his return to Minnesota reportedly hinges on one condition.