Report: Aaron Rodgers has drawn ‘no interest’ from notable team

Aaron Rodgers appears to have very limited options as the start of NFL free agency quickly approaches, and one team that might need a quarterback has reportedly shown no interest in the former MVP.

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not currently have a viable starting quarterback under contract for 2025. They have made it clear that they want to re-sign either Russell Wilson or Justin Fields, but as of now both players are free to talk with other teams when the legal tampering window opens on Monday.

In the event that the Steelers lose both Wilson and Fields, they could conceivably turn their attention to Rodgers. It does not sound like they have even explored that as Plan C to this point, however.

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday that the Steelers have “shown no interest” in Rodgers.

That could obviously change. The Steelers appear to prefer one of their two current quarterbacks over the other. They also showed interest in Matthew Stafford before he agreed to a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams, so they seem open to an upgrade.

The big question is whether Pittsburgh would even view Rodgers as an upgrade over some other available free agents. Aside from the New York Giants, there has not been a team that appears to have legitimate interest in Rodgers as a starting option.

The Steelers are coming off a second straight 10-7 season that culminated in a loss in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Rodgers finished with 3,897 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. He looked better the further removed he got from the torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 of 2023, but the mobility he once relied on is, for the most part, gone.

Rodgers led the Jets to a 5-12 record last season. That is one of the reasons he is not the first option for many — if any — teams that need a new starting quarterback.