Aaron Rodgers explains ramifications of potential foot surgery

Aaron Rodgers has been playing through a foot injury that could require surgery before the end of the season, but that would not be as much of a nightmare scenario for the Green Bay Packers as it sounds.

A report on Monday said Rodgers is going to rest his fractured toe during the bye week and is not planning to undergo surgery “at this time.” That sparked some panic among Packers fans. Rodgers provided another update on the injury during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said there would be no need for him to miss a game even if he did have surgery.

"We're hoping to avoid surgery obviously but it'd be so minor that I wouldn't miss any time.. I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday & play on Sunday" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CN2r5cFioY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2021

That makes sense given the current situation in Green Bay. The Packers improved to 9-3 with a convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They are a clear Super Bowl contender and one of the best teams in the NFC. Rodgers has already been playing at a high level despite the injury, so it would be a surprise if he had to miss any time.

Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Rams. He also made light of the foot issue with a funny change to his social media profile last week. Unless the pain becomes unbearable, he will almost certainly continue to play through it.

