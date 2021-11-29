Latest report about Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury worries Packers fans

Aaron Rodgers has been playing through a toe injury that sounds quite painful, but it does not appear to have significantly impacted his performance. The assumption is that the Green Bay Packers star will continue to fight through it, but the latest report about the injury left open the possibility that he will not be able to.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported on Monday that Rodgers does not plan to undergo surgery on his fractured toe “at this time.” Rapoport noted that the phrase “at this time” is key.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers does not plan to have surgery on his toe at this time, per me and @TomPelissero. At this time is key. The hope is during the bye it will heal and improve. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 29, 2021

What exactly does that mean? It could be that Rodgers will eventually need surgery. If that is the case, the Packers obviously hope it can wait until the offseason.

The Packers improved to 9-3 with a convincing win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. They are a clear Super Bowl contender and one of the best teams in the NFC. Rodgers will be able to rest his toe during the Week 13 bye, but he has already admitted the injury is not going to go away anytime soon.

Rodgers completed 28 of 45 passes for 307 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Rams. He also made light of the foot issue with a funny change to his social media profile last week. Unless the pain becomes unbearable, he will almost certainly continue to play through it.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports