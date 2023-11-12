 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 11, 2023

Fan had incredible encounter with Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas

November 11, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
Aaron Rodgers on the sideline

Aug 19, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during warmups for the Jets game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers had a great random encounter with one of his fans in Las Vegas on Saturday.

A New York Jets fan who goes by @Steliocon22 on X shared a photo of him by the Aria hotel in Vegas Saturday evening. The fan was wearing an Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey and was smiling next to Rodgers.

Rodgers apparently said “nice jersey, man” to the fan. The fan had his back to Rodgers and just replied with a “Go Jets!”

It wasn’t until someone else asked the fan if he knew who had said that that Stelio realized it was Rodgers. Of course, the fan went back and asked Rodgers for a photo, which has since gone viral.

Rodgers’ Jets are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” There are probably plenty of Jets fans around the Nevada city, but who would figure that Rodgers would be walking around too, connecting with his fans?

Article Tags

Aaron Rodgers
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus