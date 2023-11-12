Fan had incredible encounter with Aaron Rodgers in Las Vegas

Aaron Rodgers had a great random encounter with one of his fans in Las Vegas on Saturday.

A New York Jets fan who goes by @Steliocon22 on X shared a photo of him by the Aria hotel in Vegas Saturday evening. The fan was wearing an Aaron Rodgers Jets jersey and was smiling next to Rodgers.

*Someone taps me on the shoulder* “Nice jersey bro” Jets by a million tomorrow.

I’m in shock right now#TakeFlight pic.twitter.com/k4dSU2wB9D — Stelio (@steliocon22) November 12, 2023

Rodgers apparently said “nice jersey, man” to the fan. The fan had his back to Rodgers and just replied with a “Go Jets!”

It wasn’t until someone else asked the fan if he knew who had said that that Stelio realized it was Rodgers. Of course, the fan went back and asked Rodgers for a photo, which has since gone viral.

#Jets superfan @steliocon22 spoke with @_MLFootball about meeting Aaron Rodgers: “My back was turned looking the other way and he was walking through the Aria entrance/mezzanine, and as he passed me he said “Nice jersey man” I said, “Yessir go jets!” But thought it was just… pic.twitter.com/3b6Q9yKPK5 — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 12, 2023

Rodgers’ Jets are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders on “Sunday Night Football.” There are probably plenty of Jets fans around the Nevada city, but who would figure that Rodgers would be walking around too, connecting with his fans?