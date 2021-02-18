Aaron Rodgers’ girlfriend Shailene Woodley has ’embraced’ Green Bay life

Aaron Rodgers’ new fiancee Shailene Woodley was born in California and spends a lot of time there, but it does not sound like the actress has any intention of trying to convince her boyfriend to leave Green Bay.

Rodgers shocked the NFL world when he revealed he is engaged while accepting his NFL MVP Award earlier this month. Some sources close to the Packers quarterback were just as stunned, while others saw it coming. One source told E! News that the two were introduced last summer and “knew early on that it was something special and different from what they had experienced in other relationships.”

Rodgers and Woodley then spent a lot of time together during the pandemic, and the circumstances allowed them to remain out of the public spotlight. One person familiar with the relationship said Woodley has been very supportive of Rodgers’ NFL career and “made herself at home in the Midwest.”

“They have spent the entire fall together and lived together throughout,” the insider told E! News. “She is very supportive of his career and embraced his life in Green Bay. Even though she has her own career and life, she wanted to be there with him.”

That should be comforting for Packers fans. Rodgers seemed uncertain about his future in Green Bay after the season ended, though he later downplayed that. With both he and Woodley being from California and a certain team having explored a trade for Rodgers, fans in Green Bay may have been feeling a bit uneasy.

As of now, there is no indication that Rodgers is going to retire or want to leave the Packers. It would certainly help if his soon-to-be bride enjoys the Green Bay area as well.