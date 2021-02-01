Report: Rams tried to trade for Aaron Rodgers

The Los Angeles Rams got their quarterback in Matthew Stafford, but before making that trade, the organization had even loftier ambitions.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Rams looked into making a “hard run” at Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, the Rams were told in no uncertain terms that Rodgers was not available for trade.

The Rams even looked at Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, but concluded that the asking price would be too high. That ultimately led them to trade Jared Goff and two first-round picks for Stafford.

If there was any doubt about how serious the Rams were about upgrading at quarterback, this should dispel it. The organization clearly took note of Rodgers’ recent comments and decided to at least sniff around. It’s no surprise that the Packers said no. It is, however, an indication of just how serious the Rams were about improving — and how other organizations viewed those comments Rodgers made after the NFC Championship loss.