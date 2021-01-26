Aaron Rodgers downplays talk of his uncertain future with Packers

Aaron Rodgers sent Green Bay Packers fans into a collective panic when he indicated on Sunday that his future with the franchise is in doubt, but the star quarterback is now trying to calm some of those nerves.

Rodgers made his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday, and he was asked about all the talk that he could leave the Packers this offseason. The two-time MVP said he expects to remain in Green Bay but understands that is up to the team, not him.

“Obviously after the season I had, potentially winning MVP and we obviously made another good run, I don’t think that there’s any reason why I wouldn’t be back.” Rodgers said. “But there’s not many absolutes in this business. To make an absolute statement about something that is not an absolute, I didn’t do it.”

After the Packers lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers said his future with the Packers is “uncertain” just like that of several of his teammates. He said on Tuesday that he was simply speaking the truth, which is something fans are not accustomed to getting from athletes.

“I’m 15 minutes from crying in the locker room with some of my teammates. I come and sit down for this interview and they ask me questions and I give real answers. … To me, a reality — not a certainty or an absolute — is that my future is not in my hands,” Rodgers said. “That’s really the case for all of us as players.”

You can see Rodgers’ full comments below, but beware that the video contains some inappropriate language:

"I don't feel like I said anything that I hadn't said before.. It was just more of a realization I think that ultimately my future is not necessarily in my control… I don't think there's any reason I wouldn't be back"@AaronRodgers12 #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/u1Qnjiugv6 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 26, 2021

If Rodgers was only trying to make the point that the Packers might not want him back, it seems that question has been answered. CEO Mark Murphy had a blunt response this week when asked if Rodgers will remain with the team in 2021.

There’s a way Rodgers could force his way out of Green Bay, but it doesn’t sound like he plans to go that route. All signs point to him remaining with the Packers next season.