Did Aaron Rodgers let big news slip about Haason Reddick?

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers may have dropped some significant news about one of his teammates on Tuesday.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers was asked about an offseason story from Ben Standig of The Athletic in which an anonymous agent was quoted as saying the Jets are in “complete disarray.” The agent cited Rodgers’ decision to skip minicamp for a personal trip as evidence of a poor culture.

Rodgers offered a theory on which agent might have made the comments. The former NFL MVP said it sounds like something pass-rusher Haason Reddick’s agent would have said. Rodgers then stopped himself and referred to the agent as Reddick’s “former agent, I guess, possibly.”

“I would say the culture is about the opposite of what that article said,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I didn’t read the article, but just reading that headline there it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent — former agent, I guess, possibly — in a way to try to disparage our great organization.”

Be aware that the clip contains an F-bomb:

"I would say the culture here is the opposite of what that headline said" 😂😂 @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive #JetUp pic.twitter.com/yPuB5FE6Oj — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 24, 2024

Reddick, of course, has not played a snap for the Jets. New York acquired him in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason, but he has held out since.

There have been no reports that Reddick parted ways with his agent, who is still listed as CAA’s Tory Dandy. If Reddick did fire his agent, that would be significant news given the current state of the relationship between Reddick and the Jets’ front office.

Reddick was set to make $14 million in the final year of his contract this season, but he has already forfeited a significant amount of that. He recently broke his silence with a cryptic social media post.