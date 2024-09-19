Haason Reddick breaks social media silence with cryptic post

Haason Reddick is still away from the New York Jets as they prepare for their third game of the season, but the star pass-rusher has broken his lengthy silence on social media.

Reddick posted on his X account on Thursday for the first time since July 13. He shared a cryptic message.

“God will always make a way,” Reddick wrote.

God will always make a way 🙏🏾 — Haason 7 Reddick (blue check) (@Haason7Reddick) September 19, 2024

Reddick skipped all of training camp with the Jets because he is unhappy with his contract. He then continued the holdout into the regular season and did not rejoin the team in Week 1 or Week 2. Reddick was set to make $14 million in the final year of the deal this season, but he has already forfeited a significant amount of that.

The Jets sent a conditional 2026 third-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Reddick back in March. There have been reports that the 29-year-old assured the team he was fine entering the season without a new deal. The Jets have taken a hard stance in negotiations while saying they look forward to Reddick’s return.

Following New York’s 32-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, many felt that Reddick had gained serious leverage in contract negotiations. The Jets then beat the Tennessee Titans last week, and there has still been no indication that the team is willing to give Reddick an extension.