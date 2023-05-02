Aaron Rodgers has had huge impact on Jets’ season ticket sales

The New York Jets will have to pay Aaron Rodgers a massive sum of money over the next several years, but they are already seeing some significant return on their investment.

The Jets said this week that they have seen a 400 percent increase in season ticket and luxury suite sales since they acquired Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers, according to Sportico.

While that is hardly a surprise, it helps illustrate the type of impact a superstar player can have on a franchise. Rodgers is set to make some insane money under his current contract, but the ticket sales and interest he will generate will more than offset that cost for the Jets.

Fans may also be more confident purchasing season tickets after the hint Rodgers dropped about his long-term playing future.

The Jets finished 7-10 last season, but they were held back by poor quarterback play. That should not be an issue in 2023, so it is no surprise more fans are willing to pay to see them.