Is Aaron Rodgers planning to play more than 1 season for Jets?

April 26, 2023
by Grey Papke
Aaron Rodgers smiling

Apr 26, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) talks to the media during the introductory press conference at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

There has been a lot of speculation suggesting that the New York Jets are essentially trading for one year of Aaron Rodgers, but the quarterback suggested Wednesday that might not be the case.

Rodgers said Wednesday that he does not see his trade to the Jets as a “one and done” and that he was making a commitment to the organization, strongly hinting at plans to play beyond 2023.

Rodgers turns 40 in December, so it is fair to wonder just how much of him the Jets are getting. The huge haul the Jets to gave up to get him certainly suggests that they think they might get a second season out of him, and these comments will only encourage that thinking.

The Jets do have Rodgers signed beyond 2023. If he returns to MVP form, they could have multiple years of an MVP-caliber quarterback, provided he keeps his word.

