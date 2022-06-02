Aaron Rodgers had great Jackson Mahomes TikTok zinger

The four famous quarterbacks who participated in “The Match” on Wednesday night did their best to spice things up with some friendly trash talk. Aaron Rodgers succeeded in landing one friendly zinger.

Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Josh Allen were the four quarterbacks who participated in the two-on-two golf match. The men were asked questions and gave their responses, and then Turner edited the answers to produce some fun videos.

In one video shared by Bleacher Report, Rodgers was asked which social media app he opens first when he checks his phone. The Green Bay Packers quarterback said “Probably Instagram. It used to be Twitter when Twitter was fun.”

Then Rodgers zinged Mahomes.

“Pat I’m sure is a big Tik-Tok-er. It runs in the family,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers’ line was aimed at Patrick’s brother Jackson. Jackson is known for his social media presence, which often gets him in trouble. Jackson’s social media antics have also made him one of the most disliked NFL figures.

Rodgers showed his quick wit with that zinger. Then he went out and delivered the winning putt.