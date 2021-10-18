 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 17, 2021

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson apologizes for major faux pas

October 17, 2021
by Larry Brown

Jackson Mahomes dances

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson apologized on Sunday for his actions while in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 win over Washington.

Jackson, who has a large following on social media, posted some videos of himself dancing at the game. Jackson was dancing in a roped-off area where the Sean Taylor memorial was located.

Taylor, a former Washington safety, played four seasons in the NFL and made two Pro Bowls before he was killed by intruders in a 2007 shooting at his home. Washington retired Taylor’s jersey on Sunday.

After receiving criticism for desecrating Taylor’s memorial, Jackson posted an apology on Twitter.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family,” Mahomes wrote.

This is the second time this season that Jackson has drawn attention over his behavior at a road game (see the other here). Patrick’s mother also made headlines over what she tweeted during Sunday’s game.

Patrick might want to tell his family members to do him a favor and abandon all social media. They’re just hurting his image left and right and making him unlikable by association.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus