Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson apologizes for major faux pas

Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson apologized on Sunday for his actions while in attendance for the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-13 win over Washington.

Jackson, who has a large following on social media, posted some videos of himself dancing at the game. Jackson was dancing in a roped-off area where the Sean Taylor memorial was located.

Taylor, a former Washington safety, played four seasons in the NFL and made two Pro Bowls before he was killed by intruders in a 2007 shooting at his home. Washington retired Taylor’s jersey on Sunday.

After receiving criticism for desecrating Taylor’s memorial, Jackson posted an apology on Twitter.

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

This is the second time this season that Jackson has drawn attention over his behavior at a road game (see the other here). Patrick’s mother also made headlines over what she tweeted during Sunday’s game.

Patrick might want to tell his family members to do him a favor and abandon all social media. They’re just hurting his image left and right and making him unlikable by association.