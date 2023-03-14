Report: Ex-Aaron Rodgers teammate close to signing with Jets

There is a growing belief that Aaron Rodgers is on the verge of being traded to the New York Jets, and we may have another sign that things are heading in that direction.

The Jets on Tuesday morning were working to sign free-agent wide receiver Allen Lazard, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Jets are actively working to reach an agreement with Packers’ free-agent WR Allen Lazard, per league sources. There is another team involved, and no final decision, but the Jets are trying to reunite Lazard and OC Nathaniel Hackett. pic.twitter.com/rkzX17o5do — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2023

Lazard, 27, spent the first five seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers. He set career highs in receptions (60), receiving yards (788) and targets (100) while playing alongside Rodgers last season.

One report on Monday claimed Rodgers is already recruiting free agents to the Jets, so it seems like there is a deal in place that will send the four-time MVP from Green Bay to New York. All signs point toward that happening, especially with the Jets missing out on both Derek Carr and Jimmy Garoppolo.

If Lazard agrees to a deal with the Jets, that would be yet another strong indicator that Rodgers might not be far behind.