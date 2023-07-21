Report: Aaron Rodgers, Jets still working through 1 issue

Aaron Rodgers restructured his contract in order to help facilitate a trade to the New York Jets, but the fix was only a temporary one. Another tweak to the deal is needed, and the two sides reportedly have not gotten there yet.

Before the Green Bay Packers traded Rodgers to New York, they converted the former MVP’s $58.3 million option bonus for 2023 into a base salary for 2024. The new contract combined two massive option bonuses for Rodgers and reduced his 2023 salary to just $1.2 million.

If the current deal remained, Rodgers would make a whopping $107.6 million in 2024. That obviously needs to change, but a source with knowledge of the situation told Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio that Rodgers and the Jets still do not have an advised contract agreement in place.

Rodgers and the Jets will almost certainly work something out before Week 1, but it could be telling that the negotiations have dragged on this long. As Florio notes, one issue could be whether Rodgers is willing to take a pay cut rather than just moving money around.

The primary goal for Rodgers is to contend for a championship in New York. He even hinted that he could stick around longer than some people expect. The 39-year-old should be open to doing whatever is necessary to allow the Jets to build a great roster around him.