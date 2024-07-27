Aaron Rodgers has hilarious financial advice for Jordan Love

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has some veteran advice for his former Green Bay teammate Jordan Love.

Speaking with NFL Network on Saturday, Rodgers gave Love a shoutout after Love signed a massive new contract with the Packers this week. Rodgers also had some quality advice for Love on what the younger quarterback might choose to do with all that money.

“I want to give a shoutout to Jordan Love becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL,” Rodgers said. “J-Love, don’t spend it all in one place, but if you do, I still have a house in Green Bay that’s up for sale.”

Presumably, Rodgers’ house is worth a pretty penny. Love can probably afford it, seeing as his new deal entitles him to $155 million in guaranteed money.

As of the end of last year, Rodgers still owned his Wisconsin estate even after being traded from the Packers to the Jets. At that time, he was refusing to put it up for sale, but perhaps something changed in the last several months.