Jordan Love gets big contract from Packers

The Green Bay Packers believe they have a franchise quarterback in Jordan Love and are paying him accordingly.

The Packers and Love have agreed to a 4-year, $220 million contract that includes a $75 million signing bonus and $155 million guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter.

The contract puts Love on par with Trevor Lawrence and Joe Burrow for making the most money per season in the NFL at $55 million.

The news about Love agreeing to a 4-year contract extension comes the same day that Tua Tagovailoa agreed to a 4-year deal with the Dolphins for over $200 million. The quarterbacks are represented by the same agent and decided to go with 4-year deals that put them at the top of the compensation market.

Quite interestingly, Love is signing for $7.5 million more than Tagovailoa.

Love was the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He waited on the bench for three seasons before getting his chance to start. In his first season as the Packers’ starter, Love led Green Bay to a 9-8 season while passing for 4,159 yards, 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. That was enough to convince the Packers to lock him up through 2028.