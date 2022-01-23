Aaron Rodgers addresses whether he might leave Packers

Not only did the Green Bay Packers’ season end in major disappointment on Saturday night, but the team may also be losing their start quarterback in the future.

The Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Green Bay completely stunk up the joint with their terrible special teams play.

Both offenses struggled to do much in the snowy conditions. Aaron Rodgers finished 20/29 for 225 yards in what might have been his final game with the Packers.

Rodgers made his displeasure with the Packers well known last offseason and could be headed for a split from the team. He was asked following the loss about his future with Green Bay and acknowledged he has a big decision to make.

Aaron Rodgers in his future: “I’m gonna take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision.” pic.twitter.com/8gPMOfQHx6 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022

Rodgers made it clear that he does not want to be part of a rebuild if that’s the direction the Packers need to go in due to their salary cap problems.

Rodgers on whether this team is still set up to win a Super Bowl with all the pending free agents and salary-cap issues, he said: "That's a fair question — definitely one I've thought about." He added: "I don't want to be a part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing." https://t.co/QGaoaVRI8S — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) January 23, 2022

Here are Rodgers’ full comments:

Aaron Rodgers on his future: pic.twitter.com/UavNG3HvIf — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 23, 2022

Rodgers went into the season acting like this would be “The Last Dance” for him in Green Bay. The way the season ended could make it easy for him to now say goodbye.

One thing to consider though is that Rodgers did compliment general manager Brian Gutekunst, the same person with whom he previously had a problem.

Aaron Rodgers says relationship grew "a lot" with #Packers GM Brian Gutekunst: "That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow. I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 23, 2022

Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports