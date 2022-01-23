 Skip to main content
Aaron Rodgers addresses whether he might leave Packers

January 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

Not only did the Green Bay Packers’ season end in major disappointment on Saturday night, but the team may also be losing their start quarterback in the future.

The Packers lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Green Bay completely stunk up the joint with their terrible special teams play.

Both offenses struggled to do much in the snowy conditions. Aaron Rodgers finished 20/29 for 225 yards in what might have been his final game with the Packers.

Rodgers made his displeasure with the Packers well known last offseason and could be headed for a split from the team. He was asked following the loss about his future with Green Bay and acknowledged he has a big decision to make.

Rodgers made it clear that he does not want to be part of a rebuild if that’s the direction the Packers need to go in due to their salary cap problems.

Here are Rodgers’ full comments:

Rodgers went into the season acting like this would be “The Last Dance” for him in Green Bay. The way the season ended could make it easy for him to now say goodbye.

One thing to consider though is that Rodgers did compliment general manager Brian Gutekunst, the same person with whom he previously had a problem.

