Saturday, January 22, 2022

Packers special teams coach Maurice Drayton gets harsh Wikipedia edits

January 22, 2022
by Larry Brown

The Green Bay Packers’ horrendous special teams unit cost them in their NFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, and that will almost certainly cost Maurice Drayton his job.

The Packers’ special teams had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown; a field goal blocked; and they allowed a long kickoff return to set up a field goal to start the third quarter. Oh yeah, they also had just 10 men on the field for the final play.

This wasn’t an anomaly either; multiple rankings had the Packers’ special teams as the worst in the league this season.

Drayton became so notorious after his units’ poor showing on Saturday night that fans began giving his Wikipedia page harsh edits.

I don’t know much, but I can tell you that there’s no way Drayton will still be employed as the Packers’ special teams coach come next season.

