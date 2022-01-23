Packers special teams coach Maurice Drayton gets harsh Wikipedia edits

The Green Bay Packers’ horrendous special teams unit cost them in their NFC Divisional Round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, and that will almost certainly cost Maurice Drayton his job.

The Packers’ special teams had a punt blocked and returned for a touchdown; a field goal blocked; and they allowed a long kickoff return to set up a field goal to start the third quarter. Oh yeah, they also had just 10 men on the field for the final play.

This wasn’t an anomaly either; multiple rankings had the Packers’ special teams as the worst in the league this season.

Last in former ST Coordinator Ben Kotwica’s rankings as well — @BKotwica44 https://t.co/VexysZBaSC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) January 23, 2022

Drayton became so notorious after his units’ poor showing on Saturday night that fans began giving his Wikipedia page harsh edits.

Packers special team coach Wikipedia “updated” 😂 pic.twitter.com/pGpjxLfDnN — Ben Becker (@BenBeckerANjax) January 23, 2022

Lots of fun happening on Drayton’s Wikipedia page right now. pic.twitter.com/z4q5NXRFOt — antiplantarfasciitistiche aktion (@sexblimps) January 23, 2022

I don’t know much, but I can tell you that there’s no way Drayton will still be employed as the Packers’ special teams coach come next season.