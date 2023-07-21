Aaron Rodgers shares major hint about his plans for 2024

Aaron Rodgers has no problem admitting that he has contemplated retirement, which has led many to wonder if he will be one-and-done with the New York Jets. The star quarterback says that is not his plan as he heads into his first season outside of Green Bay.

Rodgers discussed his future during an interview with 98.7 ESPN Radio’s “DiPietro & Rothenberg” show that was published on Friday. The 39-year-old was asked if he has thought about playing for the Jets beyond the 2023 season, and some were surprised by his honest response.

“I’m not a big cliche guy. Most people say, ‘I’ll just take this one day at a time and one year at a time.’ The Jets gave up a lot for me. To just play one year, I think, would be a disservice,” Rodgers said. “Now, if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?”

Rodgers also said he has made some changes to his training regimen and diet this offseason and been pleased with the results.

“My body feels really, really good. I feel like I’m in a good spot. … The way I feel now, I think I could play a number of years,” Rodgers added.

You can hear more below:

A lot can change over the course of six months, but it sounds like only a Super Bowl ring would make Rodgers seriously consider retirement after the 2023 season. He must have conveyed that same message to the Jets, as head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that he would be “shocked if (Rodgers) doesn’t play multiple years.”

The Jets gave up multiple high draft picks to acquire Rodgers. Even if there is one minor issue to work through, Rodgers clearly expects to be with his new team for more than one season.